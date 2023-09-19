San Benito County Fair to honor Cesar Chavez and local farmworkers with new exhibit

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Fair will honor Cesar Chavez and local farmworkers in a special exhibit that will be on display during the fair.

The exhibit will be called "Farmworker Heroes Exhibit." The exhibit will honor the life and work of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

According to the Cesar Chavez Foundation, "He created a movement to improve the quality of life for Latinos and working people.”

The fair said that the exhibit will also celebrate local farmworkers who play an essential role to keep the community fed in San Benito County.

This will be one of the photos on display during the San Benito County Fair. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Fair

The exhibit will feature photos of local farmworkers who work in San Benito County.

The 100th San Benito County Fair will take place from Sept. 29 thru Oct. 1.