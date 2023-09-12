Skip to Content
City of Salinas receives $8.1 million to transition people living in Carr Lake area to housing

Published 5:39 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California has just awarded 12 projects $81 million to help move unhoused Californians from encampments into housing.

The City of Salinas was awarded $8.1 million to serve 90 people and house 55 from the Carr Lake area. This money was provided by the Encampment Resolution Fund.

Overall this funding will help provide services to 2,693 people experiencing homelessness.

“Everyone deserves a safe and clean place to call home. California is moving with compassion and care to help move thousands of people out of encampments and into housing," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Newsom Administration has committed more than $30 billion to address housing and homelessness, with $3.5 billion for homelessness in the 2023 state budget.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

