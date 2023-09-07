Skip to Content
County of Monterey offering free, pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit plans

today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:21 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County Of Monterey is trying to make it easier than ever for homeowners to build Accessory Dwelling Units to their properties.

The county is now offering three pre-designed ADU plans that are free. These plans have been approved by the County of Monterey Building Division and meet the California Building Code.

This will hopefully save homeowners time and money coming up with and approving plans.

"ADUs are a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same lot as a standalone single family home," says the county. They can be used for affordable housing for most people.

The county wants to add that the plans are for:

  • Only for new construction
  • Not for converting garages
  • Plans offer some modifications

You must contact the Housing & Community Development before using these plans and a building permit is still required before you start construction.

To view more details, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

