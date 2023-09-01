Skip to Content
Man arrested with meth, loaded gun and suspended license after running red light in Watsonville

Watsonville Police Department
By
New
Published 3:33 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said that they arrested a 54-year-old man after he failed to stop at a red light near Freedom Boulevard and Davis Avenue.

Police said that the man identified as Mateo Bayuga was driving a blue Corvette. He was found with a loaded gun, a suspended license, and several meth pipes with a gram of meth.

Bayuga was arrested for having a loaded firearm while being in possession of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm in a public place, and driving on a suspended license because of a DUI.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

