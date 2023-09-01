California investing more in affordable housing and more in cities like Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- California is investing millions of dollars into affordable housing and clean transportation, and Santa Cruz will be one of the recipients of this new funding.

California is looking to invest nearly $760 million.

The goal? To keep moving towards more affordable housing and fighting climate change.

Overall the investment will create more than 2,500 affordable homes.

As far as for climate change goals, the funding will create 150 new zero-emissions buses, over 50 miles of new bikeways and improve miles of sidewalks in communities across the state.

For Santa Cruz specifically, their investment will create 124 affordable homes while also providing things like a modern public library, childcare facility, and a technology learning center.

Santa Cruz will be getting $33.5 million for these projects.

State leaders say the projects will reduce 800,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equal to removing 178,000 cars off the road.