Kindergarten building at Gabilan Elementary School renamed after long-time custodian

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KON-TV) Soledad Unified School District held a dedication to rename a kindergarten building at Gabilan Elementary School to honor a long-time employee with the school district.

The kindergarten building will hence be known as the John Fuller Kindergarten Building. After John Fuller who worked for the school district, primarily with the elementary school, from 1987 before retiring in 2020.

He was 74 when he passed away at his home in Soledad in 2021.

He was a graduate of Gonzales High School, class of 1964. He worked as a custodian for Soledad Union School District for 30 years. He was hard working and enjoyed helping other. He was a great man with patience and love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. John Fuller's Obituary

A ceremony was held at Gabilan Elementary at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. There was a lettering and a plaque presented during the ceremony.