CAL FIRE’s Open House highlights safety, disaster preparedness

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Community leaders invited people in Pebble Beach to learn more about public safety at CAL FIRE's annual Open House.

Fire Captain of CAL FIRE Curtis Rhodes, said that it was not only important for community members to meet their first responders, but also to learn from them as well.

“We brought out all the folks from the community to come and engage with our local co-operators, “We have 32 vendors out here today, including the Department of Emergency Management, Monterey County, Pacific Gas and Electric, Cal Fire. We have earthquake simulators out here. And really, we just want to bring exposure to being prepared for natural disasters or wildfire preparedness here in the county and in the state of California.”

After a three-year absence because of the pandemic, The Pebble Beach Community Service District opened its doors Saturday for this year’s public safety day. Kids in the neighborhood such as Chloey Rhodes and Charlotte and Lillian Silvera, were excited to explore the fire station, participate in all the activities, but most importantly, to learn.

“I’m mostly excited about learning about the fire extinguisher.” Chloey said.

“Maybe the earthquakes.” Charlotte added.

“I think the same as Chloey, the fire extinguishers” Lillian said.

To help their youngest guest learn how to stay safe in the event of an emergency, staff gave out passport lanyards to be stamped at different stations. Each station would teach a different safety preparedness skill.

“With the kids we've created a passport system,” Rhodes said. “When they come through here they have to gain knowledge on what to do in the event of an earthquake, how to simulate pass, aim, squeeze, sweep with fire extinguishers. They get to mingle amongst all the CalFire personnel that are here. Sign up for things like safe sitters and learn CPR. So it's really our goal and mission to engage with the children as they are the next generation and keep all of us safe.”

Alayna Gocke, one of the members of the Cal Fire engineering team, hopes this event inspires kids to want to maybe take up a career with the fire department in the future.

“I hope they just get a little inspired about maybe what they want to do in the future,” Gocke said. “That'd be so cool to have more young women and engineering and STEM fields in general.”