California sea lions return to Old Fisherman’s Wharf

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you hear an unusual barking in Monterey this time of year it's not from a pack of dogs in distress. The California sea lions have made their annual visit to Old Fisherman’s Wharf.

These not-so-little guys love gathering in shallow waters, beaches and manmade structures like docks, buoys, and jetties.

They are here to return to their rookeries (breeding grounds) in central and south California, where females give birth to pups in early summer. Mothers will then carry their pups for nine months, and will usually give birth to one pup, per Marinemammalcenter.org.

Photo courtesy of Brickman Marketing

While they are a great attraction to have the family come and see, wildlife experts want to remind the public to keep a safe distance. Do not climb onto the rocks near them for selfies.

If you happened to see a sea lion in distress call The Marine Mammal Center’s hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325). Their experts will monitor the animal and, if needed, send trained responders to the rescue.