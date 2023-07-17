Skip to Content
New college scholarship available for students of Central Coast farmworkers

By Christina Rodriguez and KEYT Staff

SANTA MARIA, Calif., (KEYT-TV) – The California Farmworker Foundation is offering the "Nueva Generacion Scholarship" for college students who are children of farmworkers.

Requirements for students to apply are as follows:

Students must be children of farmworkers.
Those applying must be enrolled in a college or university.
Applicants must also have a GPA minimum of a 2.0.
Students will also have to provide a resume, transcripts and a personal statement.

The application deadline is Sept. 17th 2023. The foundation has given more than $200,000 in scholarship funds to college students for the past three years.

To visit the application form, click here.

For more information regarding the application, click here.

