Carmel-by-the-Sea bakery opening Old Town Salinas location
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A small bakery in Carmel-by-Sea announced Wednesday that they are opening a Salinas location soon in Old Town.
Sweet Reba's made the announcement via a social media post that they have purchased a building for a second location.
If you ever bought a cookie from us, thank you! If you ever ordered a cake from us, thank you! If you ever bought a breakfast burrito, or a bowl of soup, or a brownie from us, thank you! Without all of you, this would not be possible. We are excited to see what this new space has in store for us, and eternally grateful to everyone who has helped us along the waySweet Reba's