Skip to Content
Top Stories

Carmel-by-the-Sea bakery opening Old Town Salinas location

Sweet Reba's
By
Published 12:55 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A small bakery in Carmel-by-Sea announced Wednesday that they are opening a Salinas location soon in Old Town.

Sweet Reba's made the announcement via a social media post that they have purchased a building for a second location.

If you ever bought a cookie from us, thank you! If you ever ordered a cake from us, thank you! If you ever bought a breakfast burrito, or a bowl of soup, or a brownie from us, thank you! Without all of you, this would not be possible. We are excited to see what this new space has in store for us, and eternally grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way

Sweet Reba's
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content