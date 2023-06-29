Monterey County Job Fair Workforce Board to have multiple job fairs in July

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Workforce Development Board will be hosting multiple job fairs in July including a fair for a new supermarket coming to Salinas.

Vallarta Supermarkets will taking over the old K-Mart store on 1050 North Davis Road in Salinas. Vallarta Supermarkets is a Latin supermarket chain that sells meat, produce, regional specialty foods.

In a statement, the Monterey County Workforce Development Director Christopher Donnelly said that the Vallarta Supermarket will be opening up their store in October.

Here are the dates and locations that the Job Workforce Board will be having their job fairs.

July 5- Multiple Employer Job Fair at the Cesar Chavez Library at 615 Williams Road in Salinas. The fair will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

July 5 thru July 7, July 12 thru July 14, July 19 thru July 21, July 26 thru July 28- Vallarta Supermarkets will be hosting their recruitment interviews at the Salinas America's Job Center on 344 Salinas Street. The interviews will take place between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. People who are interested in working for Vallarta Supermarkets can apply here.

July 13- The City of Soledad will be hosting a Youth Job Fair at the Soledad Community Center which is located on 560 Walker Drive . The fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 25- There will be a multiple employer job fair at the Monterey Adult School on 1295 LaSalle Avenue in Seaside. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 27- There will also be a multiple employer job fair at the Salinas America's Job Center on 344 Salinas Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you interested in attending one of these fairs or have any questions, click here.