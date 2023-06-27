Keanu Reeves seen in Gilroy two days after Soledad sighting

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- We take you to the latest in Keanu Reeves' 'Excellent Adventure' through the Central Coast.

He was spotted Thursday in Gilroy. Tina Marie Cursi, a North Salinas High alumni, said her grandson Bowie had the chance to catch the Matrix star at the Habit Burger Grill in Gilroy around 2 p.m.

Glad to see Mr. Keanu loves our area as much as we do!

Did you see him? Send us your pictures at newstips@kion546.com!

Keanu Reeves greets fans in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Keanu Reeves must have heard "It's happening in Soledad" as the Canadian actor was seen getting some coffee and greeting a few lucky fans on Tuesday.

Starbucks told KION the 58-year-old "John Wick" star was there to charge his electric vehicle. He was seen in another photo on social media with long-time partner Alexandra Grant.

Well whatever the occasion we hoped you had an "Excellent!" time on the Central Coast!