911 landline service outage in parts of southern Monterey County due to Spectrum outage

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that there is a 911 landline service outage affecting services in Greenfield and parts of Gonzales and Soledad.

The landline service outage is tied to the Spectrum outage that has been impacting customers in those areas.

The Sheriff's Office said that if you are calling 911 with a mobile phone should not be affected. The Sheriff's Office said that service in the area should be restored by 8 p.m. on Monday night.

We reached out to Spectrum for a cause on the outage and here is a statement that was provided to us.

"Damage to a third-party carrier’s fiber optic network caused by a construction crew is impacting service for Spectrum customers in parts of Monterey County. Our engineering team has engaged that carrier and crews are actively working to repair the damage as quickly as possible.”

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

