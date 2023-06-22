Warriors finalizing trade to send Jordan Poole to Wizards for CP3
Per several NBA insiders, the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade package to send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.
Shams Charania said the Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul.
