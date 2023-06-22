Skip to Content
Top Stories

Warriors finalizing trade to send Jordan Poole to Wizards for CP3

CBS
By
Published 12:35 PM

Per several NBA insiders, the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade package to send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

Shams Charania said the Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content