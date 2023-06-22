Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pacific Grove deploys falcons to ward off nesting seagulls

City of Pacific Grove
By
Published 3:23 PM

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Pacific Grove said they are working with Green Fields Falconry to help with their "pesky seagulls" downtown.

The birds of prey will be roaming the air to discourage seagulls from nesting near business rooftops.

The city says the annual process helps keep trash in trash cans and fewer gulls means less guano.

These two Harris Hawks are named Chico and Tito, and if you are lucky you might see them on patrol, gently suggesting that seagulls build their nests elsewhere," said the city.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content