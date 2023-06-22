Pacific Grove deploys falcons to ward off nesting seagulls

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Pacific Grove said they are working with Green Fields Falconry to help with their "pesky seagulls" downtown.

The birds of prey will be roaming the air to discourage seagulls from nesting near business rooftops.

The city says the annual process helps keep trash in trash cans and fewer gulls means less guano.

These two Harris Hawks are named Chico and Tito, and if you are lucky you might see them on patrol, gently suggesting that seagulls build their nests elsewhere," said the city.