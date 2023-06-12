Monterey Regional Airport displays artwork from John Gutierrez Middle School

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Travelers inside the Monterey Regional Airport can expect to see new artwork inside the terminal.

The new youth art exhibit that is on display is called “Let’s Get Surreal," which features artwork from 7th and 8th grade advanced art students at John Gutierrez Middle School in Salinas.

The art exhibit represents an eight-week Surrealism Unit that students learned at the school. Students explored the history of Surrealism and how it can be demonstrated through different forms of art.

For each Surrealism art project, students noted a commonality of realistic items in places where they are not typically seen together.

HollyAnn Issac who is the art teacher at John Gutierrez Middle School said that art is an important aspect of the learning environment. Issac says tells her students that even if they don’t pursue art in the future, it is an important life skill to be able to finish a task and do your personal best.

The Airport said that the artwork will be on display for the next three months.