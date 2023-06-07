The “World’s Toughest Row” to set sail from Monterey Bay to Hawaii

MONTEREY CA. - Rowers from across the globe are getting ready to compete in an intense competition that ships off from Monterey just days from now.

At the Monterey Harbor, rowers for The Toughest Row are stocking and preparing their boats for the company’s first Pacific voyage from Monterey Bay to Hanalei Bay in Hawaii. It’s a new race with special meaning for some of the people competing.

The newest World’s Toughest Row race begins in Monterey and goes 2,800 miles across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii. People from all over the world are coming together to take on the intense test of strength and endurance. Carsten Heron Losen, the executive director and CEO of The Toughest Row explained all the different types of people that will be competing.

“We have some elite sports athletes,” Losen said. “But we also have regular guys or women who just want to take off on a challenge of a lifetime.”

And how do rowers prepare for a trip like this? Rower Abel Ryan attempted to answer this question.

“Strength is a huge component of it,” Ryan said. “But there's a lot of other aspects that need just as much attention to detail”

Team Antigua Island Girls broke history during their last trip by being the first black women to row across the Atlantic and are ready to ship off on their next adventure. Samara Emmanuel, one of the team members, is excited about the tranquility on the boat.

“The nights are absolutely beautiful. The sunsets, the sunrises, the peace and tranquility that you feel out there,” Emmanuel said. “Also, I think that being on a boat without the engines you don't have the outside noise cloud in your mind. It's a space where you can reflect on your life decisions. ”

For Team Antigua Island Girls, members like Christal Clashing and other rowers in this competition, this is more than about just winning.

“When we did the Atlantic first, we didn't even realize we did it because we are very adventurous women,” Clashing said. “And I don't think we even realize the gravity of symbolism of what we're doing. We're just doing something that we love.”

Another member of Team Antigua Island Girls, Kevenia Francis, said this is their second time doing something amazing.

“We have three ordinary women doing something extraordinary again the second time around,” Francis said. “In 2018. We found the team that was the Atlantic Ocean 3000 Miles company added to Antigua and then we were invited to the Pacific.”

Other rowers in the competition like Abel Ryan said that the impact that rowing has on his life is huge.

“This one is certainly tough,” Ryan said. “But you will have no regrets when you reach the other short, really amazing impact on your life.”

The Toughest Row Teams will be doing trail races Friday and Saturday around Monterey Harbor. Their actual journey will take off June 12, and take anywhere from 30-70 days to complete.