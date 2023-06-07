Santa Cruz motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 1 at Dimeo Lane

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Update: June 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.- The California Highway Patrol has released a preliminary investigation of a crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 1 at Dimeo Lane.

CHP said that around 6:16 p.m. a Kawasaki motorcycle traveled southbound on Highway 1, north of Dimeo Lane, and several vehicles were behind a 2001 Toyota Solara. The motorcyclist began passing traffic on the left by crossing the double yellow lines while traveling into the northbound lane.

The Toyota driver slowed and began making a left turn into a private driveway. The motorcyclist crashed into the left side of the Toyota, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from his motorcycle, said CHP.

The Kawasaki driver died of his injuries sustained from the crash. CHP said the motorcyclist was a 34-year-old man from Santa Cruz.

The Toyota driver was uninjured, said CHP. The roadway was closed for three hours during the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs was not considered to be a factor in this crash, said CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcyclist and vehicle west of Santa Cruz.

The crash happened along Dimeo Lane and Highway 1, according to CHP-Santa Cruz.

A sig alert is in place, resulting in the shutdown of northbound Highway 1 just north of Dimeo Lane.

CHP Officers are still at the scene investigating and could not provide additional information.

This is a developing story.