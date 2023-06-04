Deadline for FEMA online application is extended until end of July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE ON JUNE 5, 2023 AT 5:47 PM- Flood victims with losses caused by severe storms and floods that began on Feb. 21 now have until July 20 to register for federal disaster assistance, FEMA announced Monday.

The deadline was set to expire today before the extension. The extension applies to disaster assistance for eligible households and individuals in disaster-designated counties that include Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties.

As of June 2, 2023, more than $33.5 million in federal assistance has been approved for survivors of the designated counties, per FEMA.

$14,877,340 FEMA assistance approved for individuals and households

$13,068,169 for housing assistance

$1,809,170 for approved for Other Needs Assistance

$18,722,200 SBA disaster loans was approved for homeowners, renters and businesses.

You can apply for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.Gov or downloading the FEMA mobile app. Applicants can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is avaialble from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, you can press 2 for Spanish.

ORIGINAL STORY

FEMA assistance includes temporary housing, essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including medical, dental and child-care expenses.

