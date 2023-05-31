Skip to Content
Monterey County Sheriff deputy shot while serving eviction notice, expected to be okay

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the neighborhood of East Market and Sun Street, where multiple gunshots were fired.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office have said that all residents that live in the area are asked to shelter in place until further notice. Those areas include Calle Cebu, North of E. Market St, East of Peach Dr. and West of Highway 101.

Salinas City leaders say that Monterey County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice when shots were fired, striking a deputy in the shoulder and side. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto says "We have had a deputy that was injured this morning. That person is going to be okay. I can't get into the particulars."

City leaders say the person is still barricaded inside. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back more for information.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

