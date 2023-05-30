Skip to Content
Bob Myers to step down as Warriors President and General Manager

FILE - Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Myers is departing as president and general manager of the Warriors after building a championship team that captured four titles in an eight-year span and reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19.
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File
FILE - Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Myers is departing as president and general manager of the Warriors after building a championship team that captured four titles in an eight-year span and reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19.
today at 10:57 AM
SAN FRANCISCO- (KION-TV): Tuesday will mark an end of an era as Golden State Warriors President and General Manager Bob Myers will step down from his role, according to ESPN.

Myers, 48 has been with the Warriors for 12 seasons. He was named NBA Executive of the Year twice and was part of the brain trust that helped turn the Warriors from a perennial playoff team to a dynasty.

The Danville native's contract was set to expire at the end of June. He told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he is unsure of his next steps in his professional career.

Myers is expected to make the announcement during a press conference scheduled at 1 p.m.

Myers was hired as an assistant general manager in 2011 and was promoted to general manager in 2012. During his tenure, the Warriors reached the NBA Finals six times in 11 seasons which includes four Championships.

A leading candidate to replace Myers is former Warriors player Mike Dunleavy Jr., who currently serves as the vice president of basketball operations.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

