May 24, 2023
California Supreme Court to hear Monterey County oil and gas drilling case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, the California Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case regarding Measure Z in Monterey County.

Voters approved the measure in 2016 which banned  hydraulic fracturing or fracking, prohibited new oil and gas wells, and phased out wastewater injections.

In the seven years since the measure was approved, it has been involved in legal challenges.

The State Supreme Court will review whether state laws override local laws that restrict land uses like those passed in Measure Z.

The court hearing will be on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in seeing the proceeding, click here.

Derrick Ow

