Mother arrested in Marina for DUI crash with child inside car

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina Police Department said they arrested a woman found driving under the influence with her 6-year-old child in the car Thursday morning.

Police said around 5:23 they responded along with Marina Fire to reports of an unknown injury crash at Reservation Road and Dunes Drive. A witness said someone had tried to drive through a closed gate at Marina State Beach.

Kelly Rolston, 33, of Marina, was identified as the driver of the vehicle by police. Both she and the child were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Marina Police added further investigation determined Rolston was driving while intoxicated and on probation.

Rolston was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was later booked into Monterey County Jail. She was charged with DUI, with priors, child endangerment and violation of probation, per police.

She is being held with no bail.