Alliance on Aging and Executive Director Teresa Sullivan receive resolution

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Several members of Alliance on Aging walked to the board of supervisors meeting early Tuesday morning to watch a special moment.

The board looked to present Executive Director Teresa Sullivan with a resolution recognizing the organization's hard work to help older adults in Monterey County.

“We do Medicare counseling, we help with taxes,” Sullivan said. “We have an ombudsman program that provides advocacy for folks that are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. We have a transportation program, we have a peer counseling program, and we do outreach.”

The organization receives help financially from more than just the county.

“Through TAMC, the Transportation Agency, through the cities,” Sullivan said. “We get money from our local foundations, Arden Community Foundation, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, and then several smaller foundations and then donors.”

The board understands just how much this impacts older adults who may not have as many resources as others but will continue to try and help where they can.

Supervisor Luis Alejo made sure to explain just how much Sullivan and the organization mean to the community.

“She utilized all resources available, including family,” Alejo said. “No job was beneath her. She would cover the recipient's desk, work on the consignment stores on the weekends, and deliver food to those homebound during the pandemic.”

Sullivan says although they’ve been helping the community for over 50 years, it isn’t always easy.

“It's a challenge,” Sullivan said. “It is really a challenge, you know, capacity to have the capacity to do that every day is, you know what, we are probably challenged with the most, but it is important and that's what makes it interesting and fun.”

Although Alliance on Aging doesn’t have all the resources, it will help older adults find the help they may not be able to provide. All of this comes at no cost.

The Older Americans Act was officially signed in 1965 by Lyndon B Johnson.