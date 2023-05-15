Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County to host career fair on Wednesday

Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County will be hosting a job fair at the Civic Plaza Community Room in Watsonville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The career fair will offer job candidates of all skill levels a chance to discuss career
opportunities with representatives from more than twenty County departments.

Some of the following departments that will be at the fair include Animal Services, Treasurer-Tax Collector and Health Services and Human Services.

There will be experts on hand to critique job resumes.

