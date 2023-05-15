Overnight lane closures of Mission Street set to start on Monday night

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting on Monday night, Caltrans will be having overnight lane closures on Mission Street, (Highway 1) for a project to enhance safety for pedestrian crossing.

Drivers on north and southbound Mission Street will encounter an alternating closure of one lane in each direction at Olive St. and Berkshire Ave., from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday night.

On Wednesday and Thursday night, the closure will be in an alternating closure of one lane in each direction of Highway 1 at Bellevue Street/Averitt Street and Trescony Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will be performing electrical work in support of replacing flashing lights with pedestrian hybrid beacons and installing signs and pavement markings.

Drivers can expect delays for up to 10 minutes.