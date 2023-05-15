Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 2:28 PM

Overnight lane closures of Mission Street set to start on Monday night

Caltrans

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting on Monday night, Caltrans will be having overnight lane closures on Mission Street, (Highway 1) for a project to enhance safety for pedestrian crossing.

Drivers on north and southbound Mission Street will encounter an alternating closure of one lane in each direction at Olive St. and Berkshire Ave., from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday night.

On Wednesday and Thursday night, the closure will be in an alternating closure of one lane in each direction of Highway 1 at Bellevue Street/Averitt Street and Trescony Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will be performing electrical work in support of replacing flashing lights with pedestrian hybrid beacons and installing signs and pavement markings.

Drivers can expect delays for up to 10 minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content