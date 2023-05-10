Monterey County fines property owner over $59,000 for makeshift housing in Royal Oaks

Royal Oaks, Calif. (KION-TV) Update May 11, 2023, at 5:29 p.m.- We are showing you the inside of an illegal housing complex in Royal Oaks off of San Miguel Canyon Road.

According to Monterey County, the makeshift housing was home to around 100 people, including children. The County added that the property owner has received "notices of violation from the

County's Housing and Community Development and Environmental Health Bureau for the

numerous health, safety, and building violations on the property."

Currently, the property owner has received a fee of $59,600 that will increase daily while violations remain on the property. The landlord will also have to provide assistance to the affected families by providing two months of relocation assistance at the fair market value for every family living in the 62 make-shift dwellings on the property, per Monterey County Code.

Farmworkers from Oaxaca find themselves having to relocate from the unpermitted housing and tell us they believe the property owner should help them with expenses. Yet another woman tells us the owner Nicolas Ruvalcaba has been very nice to her family and provided her with a place to live when she couldn't afford more. We asked how much they pay in rent.

"Well, he was charging us one thousand dollars. We don't know anything. We just arrived, and we didn't know what to expect. We just came to work and send money home to Mexico to my children," said a worker who did not want to be identified.

One woman says the families who live there have decided they are no longer paying any rent while they relocate.

The property owners have declined an interview, and the county tells us they are connecting people to resources available.

A large group of farmworkers and migrant families find themselves in a desperate search for housing after the illegal units they are living in were discovered by social workers in Monterey County on Friday.

The makeshift housing was constructed inside a greenhouse located at a flower nursery owned by Ruvalcaba Nursery in Royal Oaks along San Miguel Canyon Road. People living in the housing said they were being charged anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per month.

A woman, who cannot be named for her protection, tells KION. She's lived at the property since January of this year and pays $1,500 monthly in cash.

She has two children and fears they will be separated from her if she does not relocate immediately.

Social workers with CPS, she claims, arrived to warn them about the unsafe conditions.

However, officials with Monterey County say CPS was only there to connect them with resources.

The county tells KION they have no intention to separate children from their families and that no warning or threat to remove children was issued. And that they have "no cause" to do so.

The property owner Nicolas Ruvalcaba tells KION he has done nothing more than try to help people, mainly all from a community in Oaxaca, find a place to live.

In a statement from the county, they said the following:

The County of Monterey is aware of the unfortunate situation involving unpermitted

housing in northern Monterey County. We are currently working to provide

appropriate alternative services to the approximately 100 individuals affected,

including children. The unpermitted housing has serious implications for life, health

and safety and we are working with the property owner to address these concerns. We take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being

of all residents in Monterey County. We are working diligently to pursue appropriate

means to assist those affected by these living conditions. For child welfare purposes,

our primary objective is to assist in providing access to eligible resources for which

residents may be able to apply. Our goal is to prevent similar situations from happening in the future, and we remain

dedicated to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all residents in Monterey

County. We encourage anyone with information about any other inappropriate

housing situations to report it immediately. County of Monterey

One woman we spoke with on the property, who did not want to identify herself, said that she understands that the housing is not legal. However, when she tried applying for apartments throughout Salinas, she was charged over $1,000 in rent on top of $50 in application fees per location.

She said the owner has always treated her respectfully and helped care for her children. She now finds herself without a home. With a lack of credit history or American documentation, she was left with few options, she said.

We checked, and the cheapest available location in Salinas is around $1,644 to $1,889 for a one to two-bedroom apartment in Salinas, according to Apartments.com.

The County said it understands where people are coming from with the lack of options and taking any housing, but their job is to enforce health and safety regulations the greenhouse was not meeting.

The county said rules are there for a reason, and they are trying to prevent a tragedy like the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland that killed 36 people. The county said they have always supported farmworkers and low-income housing, but this is a case of enforcing rules and regulations that would apply to anyone, regardless of their immigration status.