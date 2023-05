CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over 6,000 customers in Capitola are without power on Sunday afternoon according to PG&E officials.

The power outage is affecting most of Capitola and parts of Soquel. The outage is impacting 6,447 customers. PG&E officials said that the outage was caused by a car that hit a power pole.

Power is expected to be restored around 6:15 p.m.