San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off helping beef up town’s economy

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Parking was already full as people came to enjoy the 18th annual San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off.

Crowds like this bring a positive impact on the city’s economy, according to Mayor Pro-Tem John Freeman.

“It gets the people out to the town,” Freeman said. “It gets them into our little shops, too, and it gets them into the state park and into the mission, which is what we want.”

The big reason for most people coming here is the sweet smell and taste of the BBQ.

Some people come for the first time and enjoy what they’re tasting. Others who’ve been coming for years, like Camellia Pearson from Gilroy, already have her favorites.

“I just come for Carson City,” Pearson said. “But then this time, we got some from the other vendors just to kind of compare. But I love my Carson City ribs.”

Just like the mayor, the Pearsons like the positive benefit it brings to the community.

“But California's grown tremendously, and that helps our economy, and it helps San Juan Bautista,” Pearson said.

Some other council members are concerned about how much of an impact the cook-off will have on the community. But the mayor does assure that an event like this is more of a positive than a negative.

The cook-off will continue through the weekend until 5 p.m. Sunday.