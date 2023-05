MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina Fire Department said they extinguished a car fire at the Walmart parking lot that spread to a nearby vehicle.

They received a call around 1:10 p.m. for reports of smoke in the area. When firefighters arrived, they spotted a van engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, and Marina Police has contacted the responsible party.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.