today at 10:36 AM
Published 9:49 AM

A new Starbucks coming to South Salinas

The new Starbucks location will be opening up on the corner of John and Monterey Streets
Councilmember Steve McShane
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- There will be a new location to place your Starbucks mobile orders in Salinas.

Salinas City District 3 Councilmember Steve McShane announced on his Facebook page that the coffee chain will be opening up another location on the corners of John and Monterey Streets.

The building was once a Comerica Bank but has been vacant for years and was recently demolished.

Once this Starbucks is built, it will become the 17th Starbucks location within city limits and the sixth location in South Salinas.

There is no word on when construction will begin on the John and Monterey Street location.

Derrick Ow

