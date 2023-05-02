Student react after two antisemitic incidents reported at UC Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) Update: May 3, 2023, at 5:45 p.m.- UC Santa Cruz students are reacting to reports of two​ antisemitism incidents in Santa Cruz.

One where a group of students celebrated the birthday of Adolf Hitler last month.

Students say they are worried about these hurtful incidents happening in a place where they're supposed to feel safe. The University says now, weeks after it happens, they're still investigating.

"It's definitely scary. It's something that, luckily, I haven't had to deal with growing up but hearing that it's so close is concerning," said Rachel, a student at UC Santa Cruz.

UC Santa Cruz students walking to their classes Wednesday morning reacted to news of antisemitic incidents in the city and​ on campus with shock.

The university says one incident involved a group of students singing happy birthday to Adolf Hitler and eating cakes adorned with hateful symbols.

In another incident, a UC Santa Cruz student found an antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ flyer on their car windshield in downtown Santa Cruz.

The flyers contained degrading claims about Jewish and LGBTQIA+ people. We talked to a student on campus who says her Jewish friends don't feel safe at the UC.

"Most of them don't feel safe and appreciative, and that's what I heard from my friends who are Jewish that they do not feel like they're appreciative," said Lily, another UC Santa Cruz student.

UC Santa Cruz said this incident is still under investigation and would no comment if any student has been disciplined.

We unequivocally condemn these – and all – antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ actions. They are at odds with our Principles of Community and, as such, will be addressed accordingly. The on-campus incident has been referred to student conduct for follow up and adjudication. Likewise, we are reaching out to Santa Cruz city officials to ask for their support and collaboration to address the concerning flyers reported downtown. These disturbing incidents follow a national trend of increased antisemitic rhetoric and violence. Whatever the purpose and wherever they take place, we reject any and all acts of antisemitism. Our Jewish community members and our LGBTQIA+ community members are an integral part of our Banana Slug family, and we stand with them against all such acts of hate. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Success Dr. Akirah Bradley-Armstrong

The university also added that white supremacy has no place on campus. Nor do actions that are intended to degrade, dehumanize, or intimidate another based on identity.

The university did not say whether anyone was caught or whether any punishment was given for these hateful actions.