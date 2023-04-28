Businesses in Big Sur Still recovering from winter storms

BIG SUR, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Caltrans continues to clean up Highway 1, that's been closed since the winter storms.

For businesses like Coast, the slides had them take drastic measures, according to General Manager Chloe Scott.

“Going up both north and south of us, trapping us in for a stretch,” Scott said. “We were closed for close to three weeks in March, but every day is a new day with a new, exciting adventure, an opportunity to learn how to survive in Big Sur.”

The projected revenue for business here this year compared to last…not good.

“2023, we are looking at probably 50% of the revenue that we saw in the prior year,” Scott said. “So year over year, it's a pretty tough year for us to navigate right now. And, you know, we do what we can on the managerial side to suspend costs wherever possible, but it's a struggle. I can't begin to describe what it's been lately.”

Even through this tough time, Scott is doing what she can to help her few employees.

“Even being able to maintain a staff specifically in such a remote environment where you can find people that are willing to work in the space and live remotely close,” Scott said. “It's a negotiation. And thus, the fact that we were even able to maintain our staff was a pretty big success.”

At the moment, the coast has only four hourly employees dedicated to working even through these tough times for coast.

When asked how they’ll adjust to the marathon on Sunday, Scott said they’d be open only for a part-time even if they close at 4 p.m.