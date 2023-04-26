California ban on new diesel trucks could prove costly to out-of-state truckers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California trucking industry landscape might be changing sooner than later.

A vote this Friday could require all big rigs in the state to become electric by 2042.

Troy Kale -- a big rig trucker from Indiana, said he is sympathetic to what the state is doing regarding the environment -- but he is concerned if the regulation passes because that'll mean he won't be able to work in California.

"Are they going to let us in? You know, from out of state? Or are we going to be banned from coming into California?" said Kale.

Kale has been working in the trucking industry all his life. He said he is a bit confused why California wants to ban diesel big rig trucks by 2036.

"What's the cost going to be to even have an electric vehicle or semi...?" said Kale.

The proposal would also convert large companies' existing trucks to zero emissions by 2042.

However, the California Trucking Association said in part, "The current Advanced Clean Feets Regulation to be adopted by CARB this week is deeply flawed and does take into account the lack of charging infrastructure, the availability of electric trucks, the added weight batteries that will add to these vehicles, the environmental impact of battery production and disposal, and the potential impact on smaller trucking companies that do not have the resources to overturn their operation in such a short timeframe."

They also said if the proposal is passed, it will harm goods and the entire supply chain.

Despite the opposition, Climate Scientist Professor at San Jose State University, Eugene Cordero, thinks this is a good thing to do for the environment.

"This is a good step for California to take in terms of reducing carbon emissions. Figuring out how to do that might be another story,” said Cordero.

The California Air Resources Board will have a public hearing on its proposal this Thursday, and it's expected to vote on Friday.