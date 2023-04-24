Santa Cruz Metro gets $38.6 million in state funding for multiple transit-related and housing projects

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- During a press conference on Monday morning, the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District received more than $30 million in state funding for multiple transit-related projects within the county.

The funding award will support the county's purchase of 24 zero-emission hydrogen powered busses and construction of a hydrogen fueling station. The funding award was made possible by the California State Transportation Agency's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, with funding provided by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and California Senate Bill 1.

California State Secretary of Transportation Toks Ominshakin presented the $38.6 million check to METRO board members and staff during the event.

“Its that other portion that starts connecting us all with new opportunities for transit, cleaner opportunities for transit, and most importantly, for our most underserved residents of our community, to be able to get out and about," King City Mayor and chair of the Transportation Agency of Monterey County Mike LeBarre said.

The 24 zero-emission busses will help expand service frequencies along Highways 1 and 17. The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region by helping convert 25% of METRO’s fleet of compressed natural gas and diesel buses to zero-emission hydrogen buses within the next 24 months.

METRO officials said that the installation of a hydrogen fueling station will support the eventual transition of their busses going to a zero-emission fleet by 2037.

The funds will also be going to construction of two affordable housing projects which will be at Pacific Station North in Santa Cruz and the Watsonville Transit Center. The Pacific Station will be redeveloped to a 120-unit, mixed-use, affordable housing development with a bike hub and other multimodal improvements.

The Watsonville Transit Center will transition to a four-story, 60-unit, net-zero-energy affordable housing development.

Improvements to both transit centers will also include implementation of real-time passenger information, bicycle amenities and other multi-modal improvements at stops.