HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local assistance center in Hollister will be turning into a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

The center will be located at the Strada Verde Innovation Park on 354 First Street in Hollister. The center will be open until May 12.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The center will be closed on Saturdays.