Two cases leads to two guns off the streets in San Benito County

San Benito County Sheriff

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that they made recovered two guns and several controlled substances during two cases on Monday.

On April 17, deputies served a search warrant in Aromas and discovered a firearm. Deputies said they also found large amounts of marijuana, heroin, and fentanyl pills on the property.

Shortly after, a traffic stop in Hollister led to the discovery of a loaded firearm inside the car by a man on county probation.

The man was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a controlled substance while being armed, destruction of evidence, trying to take controlled substances into the jail facility, and his outstanding warrant, said deputies.

