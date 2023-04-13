Skip to Content
California State Capitol building is currently being evacuated due to a credible threat, according to the Senate Rules Committee.

SACRAMENTO, (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of the potential danger, prompting the evacuation of the Capitol building in Sacramento. As a precaution, security partners are on high alert in the surrounding area according to our sister station CBS 13.

"The CHP and security partners are present at the capitol in higher numbers in the Capitol area and are aware or the situation," the Secretary of the Senate said in a statement. "All Senate staff who have not yet reported to work in the Capitol, LOB and 1021 O Street building should remain home and work remotely. Those who are already in their offices should remain in place until further information becomes available," they added.

The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed at this time.

A CBS 13 crew is headed to the scene to provide updates on the situation as they become available.

This story will be updated.

