DA: Salinas coach charged with alleged sexual assault of a minor

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police Department said a man was charged with the sexual assault of a minor when the victim was under 18.

Richard Douglas Aldrete mugshot courtesy of Monterey County Jail.

Police said the victim, now 21, reached out to them on Oct. 20, 2022, about past sexual contact with a man who was coaching her. Salinas Police's investigation found that Richard Douglas Aldrete, 58, began sexually assaulting his victim when she was under 18.

The case was forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, and Aldrete was charged with two counts of felony sexual penetration with a foreign object with a person under 18.

A criminal complaint was filed by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. Aldrete was accused of sexually penetrating the victim with a foreign object while they were driving home from practice on or between May 19, 2018, through May 18, 2019.

He is also being charged with special allegations of sexually assaulting a victim who was particularly vulnerable, and breaching a position of trust, alleged the criminal complaint.

Aldrete was arraigned in a Salinas courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court documents. The case was continued for April 19 and April 21.

His bail was set at $50,000.