Tree troubles in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 93-year-old Pacific Grove woman is concerned about a large tree that is threatening her property.

Ramona Reitz has wanted the tree removed but the City of Pacific Grove has denied that request.

"It's hard to go to bed when I've been told my bedroom may be the one that will be taken out," Reitz said.

Reitz has owned her home for over 40 years and has lived in it for over five years.

A toppled tree crushed her cottage in her backyard as a result of the winter storms.

“There are two that need to come down. I've been told they will come down and both of those trees will take part of my house and the other one part of the inn in back of me, the Pacific Gardens," Reitz said.

Her concern is that the tree could topple over into bedroom as a result of saturated soil. Reitz has talked to the city and private arborer about taking down the tree.

Daniel Gho is the public works director for the City of Pacific Grove. He detailed the process that the city goes through on how a tree removal happens in Pacific Grove.

“Sometimes we have conflicting opinions and that's when we need to either request more information and we deny the removal and give our recommendations on how the tree should be treated moving forward," Gho said.

Reitz says hopefully the city can reassess the tree's threat to her home.

"I would like them, of course, to reassess, make sure their program is the one that is appropriate for all of the community," Reitz said. "If they need to make a deeper study, perhaps call in experts from outside the area.”