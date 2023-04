AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Our reporter on the scene says she sees a large tree that fell on the 200 block of Aromas Road.

She said the tree fell on top of a vehicle, but it appeared nobody was inside the car when the tree fell.

Paramedics and law officials have not arrived at the scene. Wires appear to be down as well.

This occurred between San Juan and Anton Place.