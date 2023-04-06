Skip to Content
Former MLB Player to host baseball training clinic for Greenfield players

Jessica Madrid-Bautista

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Chamber of Commerce, with support from the City of Greenfield, has come together to support their local baseball players.

Former Major League Baseball player Sean Halton will host a baseball training clinic for ages 9 to 18 from April 15 to 16. These clinics will be held at the Greenfield High School Baseball Field.

The sessions for ages 14 to 18 will be on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. check-in is at 9 a.m.

The sessions for ages 9 to 13 will be on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. check-in is also at 9 a.m.

You can find the registration form here. All forms must be turned in to the Greenfield Recreation Department located at Patriot Park no later than Friday, April 14, 2023, at 5 p.m.

There will be a limit to players for each session:

  • 9-11 yrs - 50 players
  • 12-13 yrs - 50 players
  • 14-18 yrs - 50 players

Spots are for Greenfield players, but on Tuesday, April 10, 2023, the Recreation Department will start taking players from neighboring communities.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

