Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:22 PM
Published 11:46 AM

Watsonville woman dies after driving off embankment at Seacliff State Beach

Caesar Garcia

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update: April 1, 20223, at 2:13 p.m.- The California Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old woman who drove off an embankment at Seacliff State Beach Saturday morning has died.

Officers responded at around 8:19 a.m. to reports of a vehicle on its roof. When officers arrived, they found a single occupant in the vehicle, and she was taken to Dominican Hospital.

The woman, who was only identified as a 68-year-old from Watsonville, was driving a 2018 Toyota in a southern direction on State Park Drive south of Santa Cruz Avenue and into the Seacliff State Beach.

CHP said for an unknown reason, she drove off the roadway, down an embankment, and crashed into the picnic area. She later died of her injuries at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part, said CHP. The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will release the driver's identity later.

ORIGINAL STORY

California Highway Patrol is investigating why a 68-year-old woman drove off a cliff at Seacliff State Beach Saturday morning.

Officers responded at around 8:19 a.m. to reports of a vehicle on its roof. When officers arrived, they found a single occupant in the vehicle.

Officers said she suffered major injuries and was taken to Dominican Hospital. Investigators are unsure why she drove off the cliff.

Photo courtesy: Caesar Garcia
Photo courtesy: Caesar Garcia

Investigators said she was at the beach's parking lot, drove to the end and nose-dived to the bottom.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content