Two homes damaged during two-alarm fire in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire responded Friday afternoon to reports of a structure fire on the 1100 block of Green Street.

Firefighters said active flames were seen in a home and spread to an adjacent home when they arrived. Flames heavily damaged the garage, and the attic also appeared severely damaged. Damage to the other structure was left on the side of the home.

Firefighters said the four occupants made it safely outside the home, but a few birds inside the living facilities were found deceased. Currently, Salinas Fire is unsure what the cause of the fire was and where the fire originated.

The fire was put out after an eight-engine response. Salinas Fire said Green Street should reopen shortly.

The home with side damage was deemed habitable. The four occupants of the home with garage damage were displaced and connected with the Red Cross.

Salinas Fire said that there were some homes that lost power, but they are unsure if this is due to the fire. There was a broken powerline found near the burning homes.

This is an ongoing investigation.