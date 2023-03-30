Police: Man threatens to kill everyone inside a home after brandishing gun in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man after he brandished a gun and threatened to kill everyone in a home on the 3100 block of Wittenmeyer Court Thursday morning.

Donte Travon Hawkins, 35, of Marina. Photo courtesy of Marina Police.

Police arrived shortly after 3 a.m. and found a family member who had run from the home. Officers approached the person and confirmed everyone in the home successfully escaped safely.

Police negotiated with the suspect and got Donte Travon Hawkins, 35, of Marina, to exit the home without incident. Officers said Hawkins had brandished a firearm and threatened to kill family members.

A search warrant of the home revealed two firearms. One was registered to Hawkins, and the other was not registered, according to police.

Hawkins was booked into Monterey County Jail for felony criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $35,000, said police.