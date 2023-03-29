Governor Newsom makes $736 million in Homkey funds available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he had made $736 million in funds available to help house individuals experiencing homelessness. This funding was made available through Project Homekey, which has so far provided 12,800 homes for people with housing needs.

“We are pleased to release this third round of Homekey funding,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Adding more interim and permanent homes faster than ever before is crucial to ending and preventing homelessness. State and local collaboration have been key to the success of Homekey, and we must continue to act with urgency to accelerate housing production at all income levels and affirmatively further fair housing.”

Due to previous oversubscriptions of Homekey, eligible applicants are asked to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be accepted continuously, over the counter, from the release of the Homekey NOFA through July 28, 2023, or until funds are depleted.

To keep up with the latest developments, you can click here.