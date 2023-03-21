Man found passed out with ghost gun on lap in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man found passed out behind the wheel of a parked car at around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Abraham Gregorio Chavez, 26, was approached on the 3300 block of Del Monte Boulevard by an officer sent to check on his welfare. That's when an officer saw a gun resting on his lap.

The man was also found in possession of meth. The gun was also determined to be an unregistered ghost gun. Chavez violated a court order by being in possession of a firearm, said police.

The man was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to police.