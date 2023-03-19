18 year old arrested with alleged possession of a ghost gun

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday morning, King City Police announced that they arrested 18-year-old Romeo Tejada-Gonzalez of Greenfield for allegedly having possession of a ghost gun.

The arrest took place on Thursday night around 10:13 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Jayne Street for a report on multiple subjects cocking a handgun and getting into a vehicle not known to the neighborhood.

Officers said that a resident pointed them to the vehicle. Officers attempted contact with the vehicle and discovered Tejada-Gonzalez slumped over in the back seat of the vehicle.

As officers were attempting to make contact with Tejada-Gonzalez, he charged at them. The officers at the scene were able to stop Tejada-Gonzalez and took him into custody.

During a search of Tejada-Gonzalez, officers located a loaded handgun in one of Tejada-Gonzalez's pockets. A further inspection showed that the handgun did not have a serial number.

Tejada-Gonzalez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple weapon charges, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

If anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the King City Police Department or Sgt. Anthony Shaw at (831) 385-4848.