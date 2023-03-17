Scotts Valley Police arrest stolen vehicle suspect

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Scotts Valley Police said they arrested a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle Friday morning.

Police said that woman reported while she was at a coffee shop her vehcile was stolen. She said she had been inside for less than three minutes.

SVPD responded to the scene within one minute and got a description of the vehicle.

A Motor Office found the silver Toyota Rav4 on Highway 17 at the fishhook. A traffic stop was then conducted, said police.

Stacy Anne Nail was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and for an unrelated warrant. She was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

The victim was given a ride to her vehicle within an hour of the vehicle being stolen, said police.