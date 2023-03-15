California government and Japan announce collaboration on Clean Ports and Shipping

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday morning, the Governments of California and Japan announced a new initiative chain by collaborating on strategies to cut planet-warming pollution at seaports and green shipping corridors.

“The ports of California and Japan help power the global economy and will now help power a

new era of clean energy, clean transportation and good-paying green jobs,” said Governor Gavin

Newsom. "I’m thankful to the Japanese government for collaborating with us to help accelerate efforts to aggressively combat climate change on both sides of the Pacific and recognizing that we need to get things done now because later is too late.”

Business and transportation members of the Newsom Administration went to Tokyo on Tuesday to signed a letter of intent with the officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan.

The signing was part of Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis's week-long visit to Japan.

“Our pan-Pacific partnership is a global model for climate action and a critical step towards achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions," Kounalakis said.

The California State Transportation Agency will support green shipping corridors, port decarbonization and the deployment of zero-emission transportation. This is through the state's $1.2 billion Port and Fright Infrastructure program.

Japanese ministry officials along with Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development and California Air Resources Board will share their best practices on efforts to cut down port-related pollution which includes zero-emission fuels and infrastructure.

California is looking to achieve a goal of 100 percent zero-emission drayage truck operation by 2035 and looking to reach net zero carbon pollution no later than 2045 and delivering 90 percent clean energy by 2035.